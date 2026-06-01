Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) by 719.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,354 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Regal Rexnord worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 178 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company's stock.

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Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $201.47 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $127.96 and a 1 year high of $236.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.39. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord's payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 22,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.68, for a total value of $4,764,705.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,628.32. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Rehard sold 6,499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000. The trade was a 18.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,305 shares of company stock worth $6,341,869. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $232.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

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