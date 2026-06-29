Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,977 shares of the company's stock after selling 108,299 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 63.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $81.81 on Monday. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on REG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $99,373.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,441,718.60. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $626,708.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,614,435.14. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,782 shares of company stock valued at $22,255,898. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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