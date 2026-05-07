Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $721.05 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $753.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $739.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $800.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $3,013,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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