Regents Gate Capital LLP Boosts Position in ITT Inc. $ITT

Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 139.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,378 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 74,712 shares during the quarter. ITT comprises approximately 5.2% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned approximately 0.14% of ITT worth $24,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ITT by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 target price on ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.42.

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ITT Stock Down 1.4%

ITT opened at $192.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is $193.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.58 and a 12 month high of $225.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. ITT's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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