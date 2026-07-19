Regents Gate Capital LLP Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Regents Gate Capital LLP trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 13,603 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $331.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.38.

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About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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