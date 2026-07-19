Regents Gate Capital LLP Invests $24.31 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $24,308,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 5.2% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $276.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is 59.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $274.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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