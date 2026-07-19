Regents Gate Capital LLP Trims Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Regents Gate Capital LLP decreased its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,881 shares of the company's stock after selling 797,174 shares during the quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:CNH opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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