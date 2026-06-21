Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 8,668 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,636 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group's holdings in Intel were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $673.43 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here