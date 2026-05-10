Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 10,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $27,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,198 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,554,000 after acquiring an additional 67,880 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Reinsurance Group of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Reinsurance Group of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: RGA delivered a Q1 earnings and revenue beat, driven by higher investment income, premium gains, and Financial Solutions growth, which is likely encouraging investors. RGA Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates on Higher Investment Income

RGA delivered a Q1 earnings and revenue beat, driven by higher investment income, premium gains, and Financial Solutions growth, which is likely encouraging investors. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on RGA to $270 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan raised its price target on RGA to and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: RGA also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share , reinforcing its shareholder return profile.

RGA also announced a quarterly dividend of , reinforcing its shareholder return profile. Neutral Sentiment: Several recap and comparison articles reiterated the same strong quarterly results, but did not add new material information for investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of RGA stock opened at $210.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $229.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.94. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.4 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Further Reading

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