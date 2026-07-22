Relx Plc $RELX Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 65,600 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Relx were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Relx by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 448.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 199,046 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 162,755 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $1,441,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,626 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE RELX opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RELX. Weiss Ratings raised Relx from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Relx from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RELX

Relx Company Profile

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

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