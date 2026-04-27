Renaissance Capital LLC Buys Shares of 100,247 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000. American Healthcare REIT accounts for 3.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC owned 0.06% of American Healthcare REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company's stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company's stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company's stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,724,674.55. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is 243.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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