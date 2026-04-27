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Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR $KSPI

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Renaissance Capital LLC cut its KSPI position by 37.4% in Q4, selling 33,525 shares and leaving 56,225 shares worth $4.39 million, which represents about 3.2% of its portfolio and is its 11th-largest holding.
  • Institutional activity is mixed—Ameriprise added roughly 815,509 shares (now ~869,201 shares), SG Americas initiated a small stake, and overall institutional ownership is ~32.2%—while sell-side analysts hold a consensus “Hold” rating with an average target of $96.67 amid solid fundamentals (market cap ~$16.3B, trailing P/E ~7.94, recent quarterly EPS $2.84 and a $1.7595 dividend).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI - Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,225 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,525 shares during the quarter. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz accounts for approximately 3.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC's holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 869,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,996,000 after buying an additional 815,509 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 323,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,456,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Shares of KSPI opened at $85.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $68.59 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz had a return on equity of 48.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $1.7595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Profile

(Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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