Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 11,956 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,170 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,956 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs comprises approximately 8.3% of Renaissance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 153.1% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 289.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $1,077,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 118,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,725,912.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $11,758,359.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,531,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $189,590,376.81. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,064,888 shares of company stock worth $150,764,723. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $212.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.78. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.15.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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