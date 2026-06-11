Renaissance Group LLC Invests $7.17 Million in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,167,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of GeneDx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in GeneDx by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,018,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,435,000 after purchasing an additional 474,167 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter valued at $48,157,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in GeneDx by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,607 shares in the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter valued at $31,444,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in GeneDx by 1,358.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,779,000 after purchasing an additional 191,780 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GeneDx alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $2,643,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,707,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $195,960,689.04. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 46,273 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,482.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,784,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $186,167,618.70. The trade was a 0.98% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,256,420 shares of company stock worth $93,144,340 and have sold 72,382 shares worth $4,889,473. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Price Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.96. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $170.87.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WGS. Wall Street Zen downgraded GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on GeneDx and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.43.

View Our Latest Report on GeneDx

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GeneDx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GeneDx wasn't on the list.

While GeneDx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here