Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,732 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Intel were worth $62,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its holdings in Intel by 7,121.7% in the first quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 355,811 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 350,884 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 93.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd now owns 423,704 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 204,352 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.07 billion, a PE ratio of -177.80 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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