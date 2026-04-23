Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ - Free Report) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,623 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises about 1.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.'s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 4.9%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.53.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

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