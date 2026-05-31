Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $12.42 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,579 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,824,310 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,086,234,000 after acquiring an additional 411,792 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 57,945 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,798 shares during the last quarter. Ponta Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $8,065,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 99,518 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $211.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $199.28 and its 200-day moving average is $189.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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