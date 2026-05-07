Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $133.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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