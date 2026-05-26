Revere Asset Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Revere Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,964,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 7.7% of Revere Asset Management Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,222.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,066.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $944.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,005.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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