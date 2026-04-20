Revisor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,703 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676,947 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $83,176,000 after buying an additional 221,976 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 804,261 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $40,583,000 after buying an additional 106,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,147 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $17,113,000 after buying an additional 24,165 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 951,773 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $48,026,000 after buying an additional 51,645 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,121,715 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 41,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Enbridge from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enbridge from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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