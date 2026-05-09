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Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.19 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, buying 2,321 more shares and bringing its total to 24,718 shares worth about $15.19 million.
  • QQQ continues to draw support from a strong Nasdaq-100 rally, with large-cap tech and AI-related stocks helping push the index to record levels and fueling investor inflows.
  • The ETF is trading near its 52-week high at $710.93, but some market commentary warns the recent rally may be stretched and could face pressure if sentiment cools.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,718 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $710.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $615.95 and a 200-day moving average of $616.05. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $486.20 and a one year high of $711.23.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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