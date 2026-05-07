RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 445,200 Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. $KYTX

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 445,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 1.02% of Kyverna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KYTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 12,300 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYTX opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $573.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.05. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80). Equities analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T‐cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen‐specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company's lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kyverna Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kyverna Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Kyverna Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here