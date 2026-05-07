RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,678 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $567.99 billion, a PE ratio of -182.27 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Melius Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Intel from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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