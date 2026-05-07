RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,559 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290,529 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $772,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christine Messmer PC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and backlog: CAT reported revenue and EPS well above expectations and management flagged rising backlog and a constructive outlook — the core earnings beat remains the primary driver of momentum. Read More.

Q1 results and backlog: CAT reported revenue and EPS well above expectations and management flagged rising backlog and a constructive outlook — the core earnings beat remains the primary driver of momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / bigger price targets: Multiple firms raised targets (Argus to $990 with a buy rating; HSBC raised its target sharply). These raises validate the stronger outlook and support re‑rating. Read More.

Analyst upgrades / bigger price targets: Multiple firms raised targets (Argus to $990 with a buy rating; HSBC raised its target sharply). These raises validate the stronger outlook and support re‑rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI / data‑center narrative re‑rating the stock: Coverage framing CAT as an AI‑infrastructure beneficiary (generators, power systems, site construction) is attracting thematic buyers and helping push multiples higher. Read More.

AI / data‑center narrative re‑rating the stock: Coverage framing CAT as an AI‑infrastructure beneficiary (generators, power systems, site construction) is attracting thematic buyers and helping push multiples higher. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corporate wins and product traction: New commercial deployments of Cat autonomy and electric power products (e.g., Carmeuse selecting CAT autonomous hauling) support incremental revenue diversification. Read More.

Corporate wins and product traction: New commercial deployments of Cat autonomy and electric power products (e.g., Carmeuse selecting CAT autonomous hauling) support incremental revenue diversification. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insider buy (supportive signal): Director David Maclennan purchased 250 shares, a modest but positive insider action that can reassure some investors. Read More.

Insider buy (supportive signal): Director David Maclennan purchased 250 shares, a modest but positive insider action that can reassure some investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst nuance: DA Davidson raised its target to $845 but kept a Neutral rating — shows some analysts see upside but also limited near‑term stretch from current levels. Read More.

Mixed analyst nuance: DA Davidson raised its target to $845 but kept a Neutral rating — shows some analysts see upside but also limited near‑term stretch from current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy media attention & options flow: Trending coverage and increased options activity are amplifying volatility and momentum; these raise trading volume but don’t necessarily change fundamentals. Read More.

Heavy media attention & options flow: Trending coverage and increased options activity are amplifying volatility and momentum; these raise trading volume but don’t necessarily change fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Two reported insider sales (including ~5.6k shares by Jason Kaiser and another ~5.6k by Rodney Shurman) reduce insider ownership and may concern some investors about near‑term profit‑taking. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 5,639 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.18, for a total transaction of $5,093,032.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,496.28. The trade was a 68.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 55,375 shares of company stock worth $42,494,287 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $890.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $927.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.11 and a 1 year high of $930.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $753.19 and its 200-day moving average is $662.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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