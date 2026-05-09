RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,097 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 36,582 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,509 shares of the mining company's stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,278,411 shares of the mining company's stock worth $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 2,318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,036 shares of the mining company's stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 606,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 691.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,246 shares of the mining company's stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 199,405 shares in the last quarter.

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Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

NYSE BVN opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $624.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.00 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 47.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Buenaventura Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Buenaventura Mining's payout ratio is currently 28.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Buenaventura Mining from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Buenaventura Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BVN

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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