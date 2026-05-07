RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,899 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 107.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,208 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after buying an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $251,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE COF opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.19. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock worth $8,884,404. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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