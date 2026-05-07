RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $297.17 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $238.08 and its 200-day moving average is $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $297.87. The company has a market capitalization of $371.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,066 shares of company stock worth $35,849,242. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.94.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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