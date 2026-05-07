RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,257 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Shrier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $667,109,000 after buying an additional 761,217 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $6,868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470,790 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $122,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $112.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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