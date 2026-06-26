RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,699 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Essex Bank lifted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,776 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Trading Up 0.9%

INTC opened at $132.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.46. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $141.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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