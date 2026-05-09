RFG Advisory LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,991 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $30,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company's stock.

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Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $88.13 and a 52-week high of $223.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $182.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.92.

Southern Copper shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, May 13th. The 1.01-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 12th.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Southern Copper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $171.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southern Copper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern Copper

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 193 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $33,697.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $298,042.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation NYSE: SCCO is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper's operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

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