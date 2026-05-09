RFG Advisory LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. $NRGV

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 338,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Energy Vault as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 141.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,858,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 3,430,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 308,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 940.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 1,392,923 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 579.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 945,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 806,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Energy Vault from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research lowered Energy Vault from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fundamental Research set a $6.05 price objective on Energy Vault and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energy Vault

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Vault news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 65,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $206,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,060,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,805.10. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $55,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NRGV stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $779.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 144.72%. The company had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Energy Vault Profile

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company's flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

Further Reading

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