RFG Advisory LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,095,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,229 shares of the company's stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $91,240.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,624,023.45. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider William E. Rote sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $121,433.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,075,082.30. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 400,015 shares of company stock worth $15,895,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company's stock.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

Key Travere Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travere Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travere Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Travere Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here