RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 545,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,450 shares of the company's stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 123,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 102.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,255 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 75.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,999,000 after buying an additional 1,376,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 403,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVTS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $13.70 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVTS

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Chris Allexandre sold 9,236 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $82,477.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 813,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,974.39. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ranbir Singh sold 389,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $3,704,193.92. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 509,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,814 over the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 3.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 330.67%.The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Key Navitas Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Navitas Semiconductor this week:

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

See Also

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