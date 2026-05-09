RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 16,384 iRadimed Corporation $IRMD

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,384 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iRadimed at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in iRadimed by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRadimed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,842 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of iRadimed by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,139 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRadimed by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,811 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of iRadimed by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company's stock.

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iRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.90. iRadimed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. iRadimed had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 24.48%. iRadimed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

iRadimed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. iRadimed's payout ratio is 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of iRadimed from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRMD

Insider Buying and Selling at iRadimed

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $506,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,242,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,344,650. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,288. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iRadimed

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

Further Reading

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