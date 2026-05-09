RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARQT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter.

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Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The business had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $192,447.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 126,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,120.59. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,687 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $92,838.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 175,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,982.04. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,499. Insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcutis Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and $34 price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics while raising near-term EPS estimates for 2026 quarters, reinforcing the view that earnings could improve as ZORYVE sales scale. Article Title

HC Wainwright maintained a rating and $34 price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics while raising near-term EPS estimates for 2026 quarters, reinforcing the view that earnings could improve as ZORYVE sales scale. Positive Sentiment: Needham also reiterated its Buy rating with a $36 target, helping sentiment by signaling that analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Needham also reiterated its rating with a $36 target, helping sentiment by signaling that analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a $105.4 million quarterly revenue beat and highlighted strong ZORYVE momentum, including commercial growth and pipeline progress, which remains a key driver for investor enthusiasm. Article Title

The company reported a quarterly revenue beat and highlighted strong ZORYVE momentum, including commercial growth and pipeline progress, which remains a key driver for investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Arcutis announced inducement grants to 40 new hires, a routine equity compensation move that signals continued hiring but is not likely to materially change the stock’s near-term outlook. Article Title

Arcutis announced inducement grants to 40 new hires, a routine equity compensation move that signals continued hiring but is not likely to materially change the stock’s near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s mix of higher and lower out-year estimates suggests analysts remain constructive overall, but are still fine-tuning the longer-term earnings model. Article Title

HC Wainwright’s mix of higher and lower out-year estimates suggests analysts remain constructive overall, but are still fine-tuning the longer-term earnings model. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed expectations, showing Arcutis is still spending heavily as it grows; that profitability gap could limit upside if investors focus on margins rather than sales growth. Article Title

Q1 EPS missed expectations, showing Arcutis is still spending heavily as it grows; that profitability gap could limit upside if investors focus on margins rather than sales growth. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, which is routine, but clustered selling can still weigh on sentiment in the short term. Article Title

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

Further Reading

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