RFG Holdings Inc. Invests $243,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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