Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,783 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 19,847 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock worth $162,936,268. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $211.14 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $199.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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