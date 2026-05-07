Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Crh Plc $CRH

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,838 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CRH by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its position in CRH by 359.6% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in CRH by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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CRH Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $114.98 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $86.82 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.80.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. CRH's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CRH from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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