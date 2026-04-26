Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,250 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $323.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $268.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.88. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $80.51 and a 52-week high of $330.30.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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