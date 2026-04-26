Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $16.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,756 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,655 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.'s holdings in Kroger were worth $16,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company's stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Kroger by 16.8% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Kroger by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,846 shares of the company's stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,859 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio is 91.50%.

Kroger News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kroger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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