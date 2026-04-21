Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,760 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.0% of Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Chevron by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,811,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $183.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.37. The firm has a market cap of $364.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.33 and a 1-year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $3,918,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,568.98. The trade was a 97.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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