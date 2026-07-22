Rit Capital Partners PLC Sells 116,500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Rit Capital Partners PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 116,500 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 4.2% of Rit Capital Partners PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rit Capital Partners PLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 47,988 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $221.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $285.44.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.5%

TXN opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $302.23 and its 200 day moving average is $245.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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