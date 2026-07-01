Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 18,717 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,083 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock worth $51,403,934. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $238.51 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $255.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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