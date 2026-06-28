Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,940,841 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,903,769,000 after buying an additional 133,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,576,572 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,977,777,000 after acquiring an additional 136,876 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,393,607 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,159,088,000 after acquiring an additional 372,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,374,504 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,896,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,837,993 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,419,951,000 after acquiring an additional 261,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $244.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $223.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.16 and a 1-year high of $315.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is presently 63.43%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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