Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $31.31 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,163 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,307 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 419,147 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $135,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Autonomous Res lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More.

JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More.

Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More.

Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More.

JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More.

Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More.

Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory risks remain on management’s radar (geopolitics, energy, deficits). These are background risks investors should monitor but don’t negate the quarter’s strength. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $310.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $226.34 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $833.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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