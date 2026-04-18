Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,494 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the second quarter worth $353,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $439,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $8,917,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $558,000.

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Sandisk Trading Up 0.2%

Sandisk stock opened at $920.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $965.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $682.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.11.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. Sandisk's revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $692.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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