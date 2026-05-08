RLI Corp. $RLI Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,176 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 48,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.66% of RLI worth $38,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RLI by 115.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,386 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 110.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,504 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 97,501 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 472.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 46.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of RLI by 16,550.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 23,976 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 20.81%.The firm had revenue of $423.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. RLI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RLI from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded RLI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

About RLI

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

See Also

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