Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 26,135 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,271 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of New York Times worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,769,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,796,000 after acquiring an additional 209,616 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,613,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,803,000 after acquiring an additional 425,401 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 98.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,055,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 11.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,588,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,162,000 after acquiring an additional 164,928 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $140,739.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,778,886.04. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,034,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,486,260.36. The trade was a 41.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

New York Times News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

New York Times Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.58. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $48.24 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYT. Guggenheim set a $63.00 price objective on New York Times and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered New York Times from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on New York Times from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on New York Times in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on New York Times

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider New York Times, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New York Times wasn't on the list.

While New York Times currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here