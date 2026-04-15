Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Free Report) by 431.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,161 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 298,908 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,845,958 shares of the energy company's stock worth $415,319,000 after purchasing an additional 560,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,353,062 shares of the energy company's stock worth $327,938,000 after purchasing an additional 552,068 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,223,219 shares of the energy company's stock worth $288,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,720 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,712,190 shares of the energy company's stock worth $165,210,000 after purchasing an additional 246,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,761 shares of the energy company's stock worth $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 106,824 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of DVN opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.67 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Devon Energy's payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Devon Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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