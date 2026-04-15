Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,773 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.31% of CarGurus worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 491.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $67,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 2,499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $88,989.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 98,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,581.51. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,341 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $143,426.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 246,098 shares in the company, valued at $8,131,077.92. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 14,497 shares of company stock worth $484,038 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.07 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 47.50%. CarGurus's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CarGurus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARG

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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